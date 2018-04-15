2019 Subaru WRX STI may finally get more power

Subaru

Everyone knows if you want to add 5 horsepower to any car, you just cover it with motorsports stickers. For 2019, however, Subaru WRX STI owners might be able to skip the stickers and get some extra hustle straight from the factory -- something we've been wanting for a long time.

According to The Truth About Cars, next year's rally-car-for-the-road will get a slight bump of 5 horsepower, to 310, from its turbocharged 2.5-liter H4, bringing it up to the same power output as the limited-edition STI Type RA. Whether or not the plain ol' STI will get other goodies found on the Type RA like Bilstein shocks, a carbon fiber roof and a tuned ECU remain to be seen, but it's not too likely.

Jon Wong/Roadshow

The lower-level WRX with its 2.0-liter turbo H4 will remain the same at 268 horsepower. Then again, the WRX hasn't been sitting at exactly the same power output for the better part of an entire decade, so it makes sense that the STI would be first in line for a massage.

Subaru neither confirmed nor denied the rumor to TTAC, but we're praying it's true. While 5 horsepower might not seem like a lot, it can make a big difference in the enthusiast world where folks fight for every tenth of a second on the track.