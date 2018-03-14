2019 Subaru Forester teased before New York show debut

Enlarge Image Subaru

The 2018 New York Auto Show is one for the average consumer. We've got a new Nissan Altima heading that way, as well as a new Toyota RAV4, and now, a new Subaru Forester.

The 2019 Subaru Forester will make its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show at the end of March. Subaru's only got a single teaser image out so far, with no additional information, but it's not like two weeks is a long time to wait.

The taillight is the centerpiece of the teaser, and it looks good. It has a kind of pincer look to it, which is something we see more often in the Viziv concepts than in production. If that means we have more of Subaru's conceptual lines to look forward to, color me excited. The Viziv Tourer concept from Geneva was drop-dead gorgeous.

It's likely that the new Forester will sport Subaru's new Global Platform. Starting with the 2017 Impreza, Subaru's latest chassis is set to underpin nearly every new Subaru from here on out. It also comprises the bones of the new Ascent three-row SUV.

If there's one bit of the Ascent that we hope makes it to the smaller Forester, it's the engine. The Ascent's new 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four puts out a meaty 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, which would make for one sprightly Subie. We'll find out for sure in right about two weeks' time.