2019 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $21,895

When Subaru introduced a new version of its Crosstrek for 2018, it was just $100 more expensive than the outgoing model. It appears Subaru is keeping that pricing theme alive for 2019 with only minor price bumps.

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will start at $21,895, a bump of just $100 over last year. The only engine on offer is a 2.0-liter H4 putting out 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard on the base model, and a CVT adds $1,000 to the window sticker.

Unlike last year, the base Crosstrek can now be had with Subaru EyeSight, the automaker's suite of passive and active safety systems that includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. Adding it bumps the price by just $845, but it can only be added to vehicles with the CVT. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims.

The mid-range Crosstrek Premium can be had for $22,895 -- and again, a six-speed manual is standard, but a CVT is optional for another $1,000. Standard equipment grows to include a 6.5-inch infotainment system and satellite radio. EyeSight costs $1,395 on the Premium CVT trim, but it also includes blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. A moonroof is available, too.

At the tippy-top of the range (for now) is the Crosstrek Limited, which is CVT-only and costs $27,195. EyeSight is standard, as is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless access, a power driver's seat, a color multi-function display and automatic headlight height adjustment. It can be optioned with a moonroof ($1,000) or a moonroof in conjunction with navigation and an upgraded sound system ($2,350).

One piece of the puzzle is still missing, though -- the plug-in hybrid. Borrowing some tech from Toyota, the Crosstrek Hybrid will be the automaker's first PHEV. We're still waiting on specs like all-electric range and power output, so it makes sense that we still don't know how much it costs, either. But it's supposed to go on sale before the end of the year, so we'll likely know more soon. Full 2019 Crosstrek pricing, sans hybrid, can be found below.