2019 Subaru Ascent SUV enters production in Indiana

Subaru's next three-row SUV hopes to make up for what it lacked with the Tribeca.

If you've been holding out for Subaru's three-row Ascent SUV, you don't have much longer to wait.

Subaru announced today that the 2019 Ascent has officially entered the production phase at its plant in Lafayette, Indiana. Not only does this mean the vehicle is inching closer to production, it means Subaru has boosted its efforts -- to the tune of $140 million in investments and about 200 additional jobs.

We'll be getting an early crack at the new Ascent in the near future, so stick around Roadshow to see how it stacks up against the competition.

The 2019 Ascent will start at $31,995, or about five grand more than a base Outback. Standard equipment includes three-zone automatic climate control, four USB ports, a 6.5-inch infotainment system and 19 cup holders. Subaru EyeSight, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, is also standard across the lineup.

If you go all-in on options, you'll walk away with a $44,695 Ascent Touring that offers ventilated front seats, a whole bunch of USB ports, and a surround-view camera system.

No matter what trim you end up with, the engine is the same -- a 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 mated to a CVT and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is estimated at 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for vehicles with smaller wheels, losing just 1 mpg when moving to the 20-inch wheels on fancier trims.

The wait isn't over just yet, but soon. The Ascent will head to dealerships in the middle of 2018.

