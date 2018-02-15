2019 Subaru Ascent three-row SUV starts at $31,995

The biggest Subaru ever built is, thankfully, not so big that its gravity will rip every penny from your wallet.

Subaru announced today that the 2019 Ascent SUV will start at $31,995, not including $975 for destination and delivery. While there are multiple trims available, all Ascents will come with the same engine -- a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four that produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, mated to a CVT and standard all-wheel drive.

Subaru's first three-row SUV since the Tribeca (let's... not talk about the Tribeca) includes a good deal of standard equipment. The base Ascent comes with three-zone automatic climate control, 18-inch wheels, 19 cup holders and four USB ports. The standard 6.5-inch infotainment system includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. EyeSight, Subaru's suite of active and passive safety systems, is also standard across the Ascent range.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Move up to the $34,195 Ascent Premium, and the automaker adds blind-spot monitoring, a power driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear seat climate controls, heated front seats and a larger, 8-inch infotainment system with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. You can also swap out the second-row bench seat for a pair of captain's chairs. Navigation, keyless access, reverse automatic braking and a panoramic roof are available as options.

The Ascent Limited starts at $38,995. In addition to everything the Premium packs, the Limited tacks on leather seats, steering-responsive LED headlights, LED fog lights, second-row retractable sunshades, keyless access and two extra USB ports. One options package is available, and it includes premium audio, navigation and a panoramic moonroof.

At the top of the list is the $44,695 Ascent Touring. Only available in seven-passenger form, the Touring is fully loaded with all the options packages included on other trims. It also adds ventilated front seats, a 120-volt power outlet, another pair of USB ports, rain-sensing wipers and a 180-degree forward facing camera. The interior is also even fancier thanks to brown leather seats and a heated steering wheel.

Available this summer, the 2019 Subaru Ascent is built right here in the good ol' US of A -- Lafayette, Indiana, to be specific. With smaller wheels, it'll achieve 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway, but moving up to the 20-inchers on the fancier trims drops fuel economy by 1 mpg each. Full pricing is below: