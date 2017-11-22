2019 Subaru Ascent offers a peek inside before LA debut

Enlarge Image Subaru

We're just one week away from the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, so Subaru's latest teaser will probably be one of the last you'll see before actual cars take the stage.

Subaru gave the public a peek inside the forthcoming 2019 Subaru Ascent three-row SUV, ahead of its debut on Nov. 28. There isn't much in the way of surprises here -- there are, in fact, three rows of seats, four doors, some windows and some nice-looking brown leather. It's a car. Subaru isn't reinventing the wheel here.

This seven seater is believed to use a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine, and it's unclear if the flat-six from the Outback and Legacy will eventually make an appearance. Like every other Subaru on sale today (with the exception of the BRZ), the Ascent will pack standard all-wheel drive.

The teaser also gives us a peek at the Ascent's headlights, which look the same as other new Subaru models. It's pretty close to the Ascent concept that debuted earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, which was itself an evolution of the gnarly Viziv-7 concept that first heralded this SUV's arrival. We'll see the whole shebang in just about a week's time, so you won't have to wait much longer.