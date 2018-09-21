2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 takes big-screen tech off the beaten path

Enlarge Image Ram

When customers ask for something with a loud enough voice, it'd behoove an automaker to respond. That's exactly what Ram did with the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 special edition.

Ram unveiled this special variant of the off-road-ready Rebel as a response to customer demand. According to Ram, its customers are over the moon with its new 12-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that Ram saw fit to add it to the Rebel, in addition to a number of other creature comforts.

Aside from the aforementioned 12-inch screen, the Rebel 12 also brings leather seats to the Ram Rebel for the first time. The front seats are heated, and the speaker grilles scattered around the interior have a red anodized finish. A 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, complete with a 10-inch subwoofer and active noise cancellation, also comes along for the ride.

But the Ram Rebel is still an off-roader at heart, and it has the equipment to back up that assertion. Standard equipment includes 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, tow hooks, skid plates and a locking rear differential -- all the stuff you need to head off the beaten path. Best of all, the Rebel 12 package is available on every Rebel configuration possible, no matter the cab, powertrain or exterior color.

Of course, all that cool kit means the price tag isn't exactly chill. The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 will start at $46,990 when it goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2018, and that doesn't include the $1,695 delivery and destination charge. Better start upending those mattresses, folks.