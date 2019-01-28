Ram recalls 160,000 light-duty pickup trucks over a fastener

Losing power steering isn't the end of the world, but if it happens because of a poorly fastened component, it's grounds for a recall.

Ram has issued a recall for approximately 160,000 examples of the 2019 Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck. The vehicles in question were built before Oct. 25, 2018. In addition to those being recalled in the US, the recall extends to another 20,000 or so trucks in other parts of the hemisphere.

The problem stems from a single fastener. This fastener, which is meant to complete the battery's ground circuit, may not be properly secured. If the connection gets loose enough, it may create an open circuit that could disable the truck's power steering. The steering would still work, but it would require extra force, especially at lower speeds. It can also increase the risk of a crash.

Thankfully, parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it's unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the fault.

Fiat Chrysler did not publicize the remedy for this issue, but it's likely that dealership technicians will be required to either correctly fasten the current component or swap it out for a new fastener entirely. Vehicles still currently at the dealer will be fixed before they're sold. As with all other recalls, owners will be notified in the coming weeks via first-class mail.