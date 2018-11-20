Ram 1500 is ready to tackle winter with new North Edition

Ram Trucks

It's getting colder, icier and snowier in many parts of the country, and the folks at Ram want to make sure you can still get where you're going no matter the weather. To that end, the brand announced today that the 2019 Ram 1500 adds a North Edition designed, "to help shrug off inclement weather."

The North Edition is based on the Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab, and can be optioned with either a short or long bed, and either the truck's 3.6-liter V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid or 5.7-liter V8 engine. To help get through snow, it wears Falken Wildpeak A/T "severe snow-rated" tires, a one-inch lift kit, an electronically locking rear differential and, of course, four-wheel drive. In case you get stuck, or want to rescue somebody else who is stuck, there are functional chrome tow hooks.

To keep occupants toastier, the North Edition features heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start and heated mirrors. You'll also find Mopar's rubber slush mats, to protect your truck's carpeting from melting snow, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, parking sensors and an engine-block heater for this really cold mornings.

Pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition starts at $47,585, with destination. The new model is on sale at Ram dealers now.