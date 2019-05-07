Order books open for the $275,750 Porsche 911 Speedster

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's limited-edition models usually sell like hotcakes, so if you're after the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, you'd better act fast, even though it costs as much as a really nice house in some areas.

The $275,750 Porsche 911 Speedster's order books are now open, Porsche announced on Tuesday. Limited to just 1,948 units, the Speedster revives the name (and shape) that's been an occasional part of the automaker's lineup for more than half a century. The O.G. Speedster, the 356 1500 America Roadster, was a special edition created specifically for the US market, so there's quite the connection between this name and our amber waves of grain.

That price tag, which includes the $1,250 destination charge, gets you a car that's as pared back as possible. The front windshield and side glass have been cut down a couple inches, and the convertible top has been eschewed entirely in favor of a big ol' decklid evocative of prior Speedster models. Carbon fiber body panels abound, mixing with polyurethane to create a curb weight some 200 pounds lighter than the usual Neunelfer.

Inside, the air conditioning is gone, but it's available as a no-cost option for those who want a few creature comforts. A six-speed manual is the only cog-swapper available for its 502-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six borrowed from the GT3 and GT3 RS.

If you really want to heap on the vintage charm, there's an optional Heritage Design Package from Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur department. This aesthetics-only package adds a unique two-tone paint job in silver and white with gold badges, "gumball" graphics on the side and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets two-tone leather and more gold badges. Considering it costs $24,510 to add this to the car, you'll really have to dig what's on offer to swallow that large of a lump. Whether you spec that package or not, expect the Speedsters to start hitting dealers later this year.