2019 Nissan Rogue Sport adds little to its window sticker

Nissan quietly updated its compact Rogue Sport halfway through the 2018 model year, adding a host of safety systems. For the 2019 model year, that trend continues with even more tech, but it doesn't affect the bottom line all that much.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is already on sale at dealerships. Updates for the 2019 model year include a new audio system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to the Rear Door Alert safety system, which warns you if you're about to leave something in the back seat after turning the car off. ProPilot Assist, a driver-assist suite that will center the vehicle in its lane on the highway, is also now available.

A base Rogue Sport S with front-wheel drive will set you back $22,240, which is just $130 more than the 2018.5 model. Adding all-wheel drive to this (or any) trim will incur an additional $1,350 markup. Standard equipment includes LED running lights and satellite radio. Sadly, Nissan's suite of active and passive driver aids remains unavailable for the base S trim.

Move up to the Rogue Sport SV trim, which starts at $24,040, and you're able to add ProPilot Assist as an option, and all that good safety kit becomes standard. The SV trim also gets automatic climate control, keyless access and 17-inch alloy wheels for a slightly sportier look. The tip-top Rogue Sport SL trim makes ProPilot Assist standard, also adding heated leather front seats, remote engine start and embedded navigation. That one will set you back $27,960 with front-wheel drive.

As with previous Rogue Sport model years, the powertrain comprises a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 that's good for 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed through a continuously variable transmission. Check out the full pricing breakdown below.