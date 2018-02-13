2019 Nissan Altima will debut in New York

Last year, two of America's best-selling cars launched almost simultaneously. The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry both hit the market, with the former taking top honors as 2018's North American Car of the Year. But that pair of midsize sedans is about to get some stiff competition in the not-too-distant future. A brand-new Nissan Altima is coming, and we'll see it at the New York Auto Show next month.

No other details are available as of this writing, Nissan only confirming the Altima's debut in a very brief statement: "New Yorkers have always loved the Altima, making the Northeast region the most popular market for Nissan's best-selling sedan and NYIAS the ideal place to reveal the next generation."

Of course, we don't expect Nissan to shake up the Altima formula too drastically. Expect four-cylinder power on the base end, and maybe a V6 for higher-zoot models. The latest driver assistance technology -- maybe even Nissan's semiautonomous ProPilot system -- should be part of the Altima package, with pricing likely starting in the low-$20,000 range.

We'll have the full details next month. Stay tuned.