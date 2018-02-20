2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hits Geneva with more efficiency

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Even though the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid hasn't been on sale in the US for very long, there's a new one on the way that should hopefully increase its presence in its limited segment.

Mitsubishi will use the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to debut the refreshed 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. This plug-in-hybrid SUV will be both more efficient and more powerful thanks to key adjustments throughout the powertrain. It's also a bit prettier, thanks to adjustments to the headlights and grille.

Instead of relying on a 2.0-liter, Otto-cycle gas engine, the 2019 Outlander PHEV will adopt a 2.4-liter, Atkinson-cycle gas engine. Moving to the Atkinson cycle means the intake valves are held open for a bit longer as the intake stage moves to the combustion stage, which improves combustion efficiency and, therefore, fuel efficiency.

The electrical side of this plug-in hybrid has also been updated. The rear electric motor can output 10 percent more than it used to, and the battery's output has been boosted by the same percentage. That battery also has 15 percent more capacity than before, which should improve on the current Outlander PHEV's 22-mile EV range, although Mitsubishi hasn't mentioned any specific figures yet.

Inside, the mode switch now includes Sport and Snow modes. There's also a new seat of leather front seats, additional HVAC vents for rear passengers as well as new switches and trim. We'll be in Geneva in March to see its unveiling, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for all the salient details.