The Mini Oxford Edition is a cheap new car just for college students

Usually when I think about Mini Coopers and college students in the same sentence, I start picturing those ridiculous promotional cars with giant, fiberglass Red Bull cans on the back. To be fair, Mini doesn't get a ton of love in general these days and there are a few reasons for that, but it is doing something that's actually pretty cool for college students and that's offering the Mini Oxford Edition.
What's a Mini Oxford Edition? Well, it's a special trim level for the base Cooper two and four-door models that is super affordable and only available to those either in college or who have recently graduated. It's not a totally stripped out penalty box either.
What do you get when you give Mini either $19,750 or $20,750 -- for two-door and four-door models, respectively -- of your hard-earned student loan money? To start, you can choose between having an automatic or a manual transmission, both cost the same.
You get a panoramic moonroof, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment, heated seats, parking sensors and special 17-inch wheels. Normally this would cost you something like $6,900 extra if you got a standard Cooper and added these features as options.
The Mini Oxford Edition is available in dealers now to current full-time or part-time students of any two or four-year accredited college or university, college graduates who have graduated within the last 12 months, as well as students enrolled in post-bachelor's degree programs, such as graduate school, law school or medical school.
