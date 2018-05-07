2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Edition 1 breaks cover at Nurburgring 24h

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe isn't even on sale in America yet, and already the wunderkinder at the Mercedes marketing department are cooking up special editions to excite and titillate us. Enter the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Edition 1.

The Edition 1 package features a number of aesthetic changes -- one might say upgrades -- beyond what you'd see on a standard GT 4-door if you could see one. On the exterior, the Edition 1 cars will receive an AMG aerodynamics package, 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, special designo Graphite Grey Magno paint that looks all motorsport-y. Yum.

Inside, things get fancy with AMG performance seats clad in finest Magma Grey and black Nappa leather with yellow contrast stitching. The AMG Performance steering wheel gets wrapped in Dinamica microfiber, also with contrasting yellow stitching and some fancy matte-finish carbon fiber.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Edition 1 is, as you may have guessed by now, limited and is only available in the top 63 S trim level, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 630 horsepower, or as they say in Germany, "A lot."

The covers are getting pulled off of the Edition 1 during the Nürburgring 24h race this coming weekend, which is pretty cool. Sales for the AMG GT begin in the US in early 2019 for the V8-powered 63 models, and mid-2019 for the straight-six powered 53. Start saving your couch change my friends.