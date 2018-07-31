Mazda threw a whole host of changes at its soft-top MX-5 Miata for the 2019 model year, and now, it's confirmed that the folding-hardtop RF variant will get all the same changes, along with a modest price bump.

The MX-5 RF will get the same modified 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4, which now puts out 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 26 and 3 (respectively) over the 2018 model. Both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic are available, with the slushbox commanding a slightly higher price.

At the bottom of the lineup is the MX-5 RF Club, which will set you back $32,345 with a manual or $32,945 with the automatic. Standard equipment here includes heated cloth seats, satellite radio, blind spot monitoring and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Club models also have bits unique to this one trim level, including a limited-slip differential and a shock tower brace.

Manual models can equip a $3,770 package that adds Brembo front brakes and BBS wheels, and you can throw heated Recaro seats into the mix for an extra $900 on top of the package price. Automatic-transmission models don't get those packages, but they are eligible for a $450 safety package that adds automatic braking and lane departure warning.

At the top of the lineup is the RF Grand Touring. Additional standard kit here includes automatic headlights, an autodimming mirror on the driver's side, rain-sensing wipers and heated leather-trimmed seats. This model starts at $33,335 with the manual and $34,410 with the automatic. The only available package is the $750 GT-S package, which is manual-only and adds the handling-specific equipment from the Club trim.

No matter what trim you're after, the 2019 MX-5 RF goes on sale in August. Check out full pricing information below.