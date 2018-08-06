2019 Mazda CX-9 adds Apple CarPlay and other creature comforts

The Mazda CX-9 is settling comfortably into its second-generation skin, so there aren't too many updates for the 2019 model year. But customers are sure to appreciate the new bits and bobs scattered about its various trims.

The 2019 Mazda CX-9 starts at $32,280, which is actually $30 lower than last year. That's probably because its standard equipment stays exactly the same, as most of the updates for 2019 are relegated to more expensive trims. But for that price, you get LED headlights, a 7-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system, keyless entry and safety systems that include autobrake and blind-spot monitoring.

Enlarge Image Mazda

No matter the trim, every CX-9 gets the same powertrain. Its engine is a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic. AWD is available for an extra $1,800 on every trim but the top, where it's standard.

The Touring trim is where things get interesting. Starting at $35,330 with front-wheel drive, this is the first trim to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two new additions to the CX-9 in the 2019 model year. Additional standard equipment includes automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, leather-trimmed seats and an 8-inch infotainment screen. Safety systems expand to cover adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection.

The penultimate Grand Touring trim starts at $40,840. Things get even fancier here with adaptive front headlights, bigger wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated steering wheel and parking sensors. New-for-2019 equipment includes ventilated seats, a surround-view camera system, power-folding door mirrors and a 7-inch gauge cluster display.

If you really want to ball out, you can drop $45,365 on the CX-9 Signature. This range-topping trim brings the luxury, thanks to Nappa leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fancy rosewood interior trim, additional interior lighting and LED accent lighting in the grille. No matter what trim you're after, the 2019 Mazda CX-9 hits limited dealerships this month, but it'll be available everywhere in September. Check out the full pricing breakdown, plus a comparison with last year's prices, below.