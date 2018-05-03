Refreshed 2019 Mazda CX-3 starts at $20,390

The Mazda CX-3 is one of the best subcompact crossovers available, even if it's tiny for its segment. It's good that Mazda didn't mess with success when it made some changes for 2019, and now, we know how much those changes cost.

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 is on sale later this month with a starting price of $20,390. No matter what trim you choose, all CX-3 models receive new taillights and a new front grille design. Inside, changes include an electronic parking brake, a redesigned center console with more storage, redesigned from seats and a new armrest for the second row. Its 2.0-liter gas I4 now makes 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, a 2-hp boost over last year's model.

Enlarge Image Mazda

The base CX-3 Sport has an impressive amount of standard equipment for its price, including blind-spot monitoring, keyless start, a 7-inch infotainment screen and autobrake. An $1,100 optional safety package adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control and lane departure warning.

Move up to the $22,475 Touring model and you get keyless entry, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, leatherette surfaces with front seat heat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated side mirrors. The same safety package is available here (for $1,000), and you can drop $1,410 on a package that adds a Bose seven-speaker sound system, a power moonroof, satellite radio and a cargo cover.

At the top of the lineup is the $25,745 CX-3 Grand Touring. The interior gets a full leather upgrade, a head-up display and navigation, in addition to all the stuff in the lower trims' options packages. The only package on offer is a $710 bundle that includes a power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and traffic sign recognition.

All-wheel drive is available for all trims for a $1,400 upgrade (it was $1,250 for 2018 models). Check out a full breakdown of the pricing -- and how it stacks up to the 2018 model -- below.