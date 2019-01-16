2019 Lincoln Nautilus recalled for lax hands-off warnings

Lincoln's latest recall is an interesting one, covering a system that doesn't usually show up in recalls.

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV. Approximately 2,700 vehicles are included in this recall, the hefty majority of which are located in the US, with a couple hundred located in Canada. All the recalled vehicles were built at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant between Sept. 5 and Nov. 19, 2018.

The problem stems from software related to the vehicle's advanced driver assist systems. Evidently, the vehicle may not detect if a driver has their hands off the steering wheel while the lane-centering system is activated. If the driver does not receive warnings to return their hands to the wheel, it could increase the risk of a crash.

Thankfully, Ford is unaware of any accidents or injuries stemming from the issue.

Fixing the problem doesn't require any replacement hardware. Instead, technicians will merely reflash the software in the power steering control module, which will provide the right level of hands-off detection when the ADAS is in use.