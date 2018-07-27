Sedans

2019 Lexus ES starts at $39,500, hybrid gets 45 mpg highway

It's not much more expensive than the last generation, but it's much better.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

You might think that a vastly improved new generation of a car might carry a much higher price tag. While that is occasionally true, in the case of the 2019 Lexus ES , it's not.

The 2019 Lexus ES 350 goes on sale in September with a base price of $39,500. That's just $550 more expensive than last year's base model, despite it being an entirely new generation. Its 3.5-liter V6 now puts out 302 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, and despite bumps in both power and torque (34 and 19, respectively), fuel economy improved to 22 mpg city and 33 mpg highway.

2019 Lexus ES 350Enlarge Image

The F Sport trim is new for this year, so there's no 2018 pricing to compare it to.

 Chris Paukert/Roadshow

If you're looking for something a bit sportier, step up to the $44,035 ES 350 F Sport. This doesn't add any more power, but it includes sportier suspension tuning, larger wheels and a special aluminum interior trim. Adaptive suspension is optional, as well, borrowed from its bigger brothers, the LC and LS.

The hybrid variant of the ES splits the difference between the two gas-powered trims. The $41,310 ES 300h combines a 2.5-liter, Atkinson-cycle I4 gas engine with an electric motor and nickel metal hydride battery for a net 215 horsepower. While it might not be as powerful as the gas variants, it's way more efficient, with an EPA-estimated 43 mpg city and 45 mpg highway. Lexus calls it the most fuel-efficient luxury vehicle without a plug.

No matter what trim or powertrain is chosen, the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 suite of active and passive safety systems is standard. It includes automatic braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and road sign detection. Optional safety equipment includes a blind spot monitor and surround-view camera system.

You can check out full pricing below, with a comparison to last year's window stickers, too.

2019 Lexus ES Pricing

Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net Change
ES 350 $39,500 $38,950 $550
ES 350 F Sport $44,035 N/A N/A
ES 300h $41,310 $41,820 -$510
