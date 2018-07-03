You could win a 2019 Lexus ES on Amazon Prime Day

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Amazon Prime Day is July 16 this year, and it promises loads of offers on things that you probably shouldn't, but will eventually, spend money on regardless. Cars aren't normally on offer, but this year, one will be -- sort of.

Lexus announced today that a 2019 Lexus ES sedan will be one of the grand prizes in Amazon's new Home-Smart-Home sweepstakes. The lucky winner will get this car, in addition to $50,000 cash, "a fully decked-out Alexa smart home" and a trip to Seattle, home to Amazon's headquarters. You can enter the sweepstakes up until Prime Day kicks off on July 16 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific.

Entering the sweepstakes is surprisingly easy. Per Amazon's website, you can ask your Alexa-enabled device a number of questions that trigger an entry, or you can watch Alexa-related videos (including one on the Lexus ES), or you can do it via Amazon's app. Although it's worth noting that the easier it is to enter, the more competition you're likely to face.

So what does the 2019 Lexus ES have to do with Amazon? Well, Lexus' latest sedan offers Alexa compatibility. Owners of Android phones will be able to use Amazon's natural-language processing to send a wide variety of commands, including smart-home commands like turning lights on or off. It can also work the other way around, interacting with the car when you're inside the house. Sadly, it's only available for Android users at the moment, but Lexus promises iPhone compatibility later this year.

Whereas the previous Lexus ES was a snoozefest on wheels, the new one looks pretty promising. The design is sharper, its standard V6 gas engine is sprightlier and there's a new F Sport trim available. It's also pretty well loaded with tech, including a standard 10-speaker audio system, the aforementioned Alexa integration, Apple CarPlay, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a dashboard screen up to 12.3 inches.