How to stream the entire 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans ranks at the top of nearly every motorsports enthusiast's yearly watch list, but if you're a cord-cutter in the US, streaming the race can be a bit of a challenge. In the past, it meant that you'd have to hop between several services depending on the time, but this year, things are quite a bit simpler.

Here's the good news: MotorTrend TV is streaming Le Mans in its entirety, and you can watch it via your cable provider or, if you're a cord-cutter, via MotorTrendOnDemand.com or through the MotorTrend app. If you're not already signed up, you get a 14-day free trial, and after that it's only $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year to subscribe.

MotorTrend TV is the new name for the Velocity channel, which was the spin-off for automotive content of the Discovery Channel. It offers tons of race coverage for events other than Le Mans as well as a bunch of original programming. It's not a terrible deal, all things considered.

That's pretty much it.

That is, unless, actually watching the race isn't a requirement for you. RadioLeMans.co always offers fantastic audio coverage of the race, and it's free. It's actually one of my favorite ways to experience the race since I don't feel so glued to the TV for 24 hours.

As always, Le Mans promises to be one of the best sporting events to happen all year long, even though the top LMP1 category is a one-make show now that Audi and Porsche have pulled out, though several privateer teams are hoping to take Toyota on. That being said, there is always plenty of action in the lower classes, and this year marks the last for Ford's excellent GT program.

