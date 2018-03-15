2019 Kia Sorento priced from $25,990

Kia's updated 2019 Sorento is launching now, and it's only 90 bucks more expensive than its predecessor. The base price for Kia's seven-passenger crossover is just $25,990, not including $990 for destination, but from there, the price quickly climbs.
The base Sorento L is joined by the LX at $27,490, EX at $35,590, SX at $39,990 and SX Limited, or SXL, at $44,690. All of those prices are for front-wheel-drive models; if you want all-wheel drive, add $1,800 to those prices. The base Sorento L isn't available with all-wheel drive.
Kia offers two engines in the 2019 Sorento. On the base end, there's a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.3-liter V6 is optional on the LX and standard on EX and above, producing 290 horsepower and 252 pound-feet. The V6 gets a new Kia-built eight-speed automatic transmission, though fuel economy actually takes a small hit compared with the 2018 model.
The 2019 Sorento looks a bit different from the outgoing model, with a slightly redesigned front fascia. Slimmer headlamps and new foglamps are the most noticeable changes, and Kia says the top-level SXL gets full-LED front lighting.
Inside, all Sorentos get a 7-inch touchscreen audio interface. On EX models and above, Kia offers its AVN 5.0 navigation/infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The SX and SXL now get wireless phone charging, as well. As far as driver assistance tech is concerned, Kia offers a full suite of good stuff, including park distance warning, lane-keeping assist, a driver attention warning system and high-beam headlight assist.
Look for the new Sorento to hit dealerships in the not-too-distant future. You can't yet build and price one on Kia's site, but that'll change soon. We'll have a full First Take in the coming weeks.
