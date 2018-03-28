2019 Kia K900 ramps up the fancy

Enlarge Image Kia

Kia claims that the second-generation K900 is so radically revised that it's barely even the same car, save for its name. That is certainly up for debate, but there's no arguing that the K900 is better than it's ever been.

Kia's full-size luxury barge sports a slick new exterior. The headlights have dual-tier LED running lights that remind me of the taillights on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Both the grille and lower air dam are impressively wide, and the side is devoid of any sharp angles that don't scream "luxury." It's slightly longer and wider than before.

The inside keeps the emphasis on width, with long horizontal lines on the dashboard, and a piece of trim that's nearly level with the floor. Heck, even the trim inside the steering wheel bears a passing resemblance to the front bumper's lower region. All the lines on the door panels draw your view back to the dashboard. Buyers will have a choice of multiple proper wood veneers, and what isn't covered in wood or metal (or plastic) is swathed in leather. In keeping with tradition, there's a good amount of physical switchgear for navigating the infotainment and climate controls.

Speaking of infotainment, all K900s get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system that can also be controlled with a physical dial down by the shift lever. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included, as is wireless charging. If that's not enough, you can jam a 12.3-inch screen into the gauge cluster and slap a 9.7-inch head-up display above it. Thanks to an embedded modem, drivers are able to "control" the vehicle remotely, starting the engine or preconditioning the interior to a set temperature.

If there's one thing Kia knows best, it's how to jam a car full of way more standard equipment than its competitors. Standard kit on the K900 includes a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated power front seats, power rear seats, a 17-speaker audio system and a new mood lighting system with 64 colors. Optional equipment includes HVAC controls for the rear seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, adaptive dampers, the aforementioned HUD and a 20-way adjustable power driver's seat.

Jeez, I haven't even gotten to the engine yet. Under the hood is a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.

The 2019 Kia K900 goes on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of 2018, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.