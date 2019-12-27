2019 Indian FTR 1200 S long-term update: A daily rider and canyon-carver in one

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S: Happiness is a flat circle

One of the very nice things about being the west-coast-based motorcycle person at Roadshow is that it means I get to hang onto our first long-term test motorcycle, the Indian FTR 1200 S. (The weather is just better here, you guys.)

Taking advantage of that fact, I've taken to using the FTR as near-daily transportation around Los Angeles for the last few months, and it's been a fantastic experience overall. The bike is well built and easy to love with only a few serious annoyances, which I've talked about in previous articles.

Words, however, can't convey everything, so in the days before the LA Auto Show, I decided to take the opportunity to go up to the gorgeous Angeles National Forest just north of LA with our wildly talented Roadshow videographers to shoot something that hopefully gives you a clearer picture of why I love the Indian so damn much.