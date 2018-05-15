2019 Hyundai Veloster starts below $19,000

Even on its sportier offerings, Hyundai always delivers a heck of a lot of value. That was true on the old Veloster, and it's still true on the 2019 model, which goes on sale in the second quarter of this year.

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster will start at $18,500 for a base model with a six-speed manual transmission. Its base engine is a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle I4 that puts out a decent 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, LED running lights, heated side mirrors and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

If you would prefer to not row your own gears, the base model can be equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission for an extra $1,000, or $19,500 total. There's also an available Premium package that adds blind spot monitoring, automatic climate control, heated seats, keyless entry and a larger 8-inch infotainment system with satellite radio. That's only available with the automatic, and it bumps the price to $22,750.

The next step up is the Veloster Turbo, which ditches the 2.0-liter in favor of a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque (with an overboost to 202). The Turbo R-Spec will set you back $22,900, and it packs a unique interior, fake engine noises and LED headlights, in addition to most of the previous trims' offerings.

The Turbo can be optioned with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic that brings the price up to $25,400, and it retains the heated seats and automatic climate control that aren't present on the Turbo R-Spec.

At the top of the range is the Turbo Ultimate, which will set you back $26,650 for a manual or $28,150 with the DCT. It has all the features of lower trims, in addition to pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control (only with the DCT), leather seats, wireless phone charging, navigation and a head-up display.

As for the hot-hatch N version, pricing is still TBA. We're driving the Veloster and Veloster Turbo this week, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow to learn how much has changed in this new generation. Full pricing information is below.