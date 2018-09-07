2019 Hyundai Elantra's wild style starts at $17,100

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra came out of left field with some crazy new front-end styling wrapped around a familiar shell we've come to know and appreciate. Thankfully, that change didn't also bring a giant price hike with it.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra is on sale now, starting at $17,100 before the $885 destination and delivery charge. That's just $150 more than last year, but there's plenty of new stuff to enjoy. In addition to the revised aesthetics front and rear, there's also a redesigned center stack and a new gauge cluster. Standard equipment grows to include a (now mandatory) backup camera and a 5-inch color infotainment screen.

All trims of Elantra, save for the Eco and Sport, receive the same engine -- a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle inline-4 with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is available, but only on the base SE. Every other trim (again, except for Eco and Sport) must make do with a six-speed automatic.

Move up to the $19,400 Elantra SEL and you get rear disc brakes, drive modes, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 3.5-inch screen in the gauge cluster. You also get automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and Hyundai's driver-attention monitor.

The $20,400 Elantra Value trim is all about adding sensible creature comforts, and it succeeds thanks to upgrades like a power moonroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless start and heated front seats.

If you want the same equipment as the Value trim, but with a more environmentally friendly bent, you might dig the $20,950 Elantra Eco. It packs the same upgrades as the Value trim, but it swaps out the powertrain in favor of a 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 with 128 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed automatic is gone, and in its place is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

At the top of the Elantra lineup is the $22,600 Elantra Limited. This trim ramps up the fancy with full LED headlights and taillights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless device charging, leather seats, a power driver's seat and an eight-speaker audio system. For an extra $3,350, you can add navigation, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a 4.2-inch color display in the gauge cluster.

If you yearn for something with a bit more gusto, don't worry, because the Elantra Sport is still kickin'. This 201-horsepower hopped-up sedan will cost $22,400 with a six-speed manual or $23,500 with a seven-speed dual-clutch. In addition to racier interior trim, the Elantra Sport boasts a multi-link rear suspension, sport front seats, larger front brakes and a sportier suspension. You can see how 2019's pricing compares to 2018 below.