2019 Hyundai Elantra's wild style starts at $17,100

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra came out of left field with some crazy new front-end styling wrapped around a familiar shell we've come to know and appreciate. Thankfully, that change didn't also bring a giant price hike with it.
The 2019 Hyundai Elantra is on sale now, starting at $17,100 before the $885 destination and delivery charge. That's just $150 more than last year, but there's plenty of new stuff to enjoy. In addition to the revised aesthetics front and rear, there's also a redesigned center stack and a new gauge cluster. Standard equipment grows to include a (now mandatory) backup camera and a 5-inch color infotainment screen.
All trims of Elantra, save for the Eco and Sport, receive the same engine -- a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle inline-4 with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is available, but only on the base SE. Every other trim (again, except for Eco and Sport) must make do with a six-speed automatic.
Move up to the $19,400 Elantra SEL and you get rear disc brakes, drive modes, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 3.5-inch screen in the gauge cluster. You also get automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and Hyundai's driver-attention monitor.
The $20,400 Elantra Value trim is all about adding sensible creature comforts, and it succeeds thanks to upgrades like a power moonroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless start and heated front seats.
If you want the same equipment as the Value trim, but with a more environmentally friendly bent, you might dig the $20,950 Elantra Eco. It packs the same upgrades as the Value trim, but it swaps out the powertrain in favor of a 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 with 128 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed automatic is gone, and in its place is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
At the top of the Elantra lineup is the $22,600 Elantra Limited. This trim ramps up the fancy with full LED headlights and taillights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless device charging, leather seats, a power driver's seat and an eight-speaker audio system. For an extra $3,350, you can add navigation, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and a 4.2-inch color display in the gauge cluster.
If you yearn for something with a bit more gusto, don't worry, because the Elantra Sport is still kickin'. This 201-horsepower hopped-up sedan will cost $22,400 with a six-speed manual or $23,500 with a seven-speed dual-clutch. In addition to racier interior trim, the Elantra Sport boasts a multi-link rear suspension, sport front seats, larger front brakes and a sportier suspension. You can see how 2019's pricing compares to 2018 below.
2019 Hyundai Elantra pricing
|Trim
|2019 MSRP
|2018 MSRP
|Net change
|Elantra SE 6MT
|$17,100
|$16,950
|$150
|Elantra SE 6AT
|$18,100
|$17,950
|$150
|Elantra SEL 6AT
|$19,400
|$18,850
|$550
|Elantra Value 6AT
|$20,400
|$19,850
|$550
|Elantra Eco 7DCT
|$20,950
|$20,550
|$400
|Elantra Limited 6AT
|$22,600
|$22,100
|$500
|Elantra Sport 6MT
|$22,400
|$21,800
|$600
|Elantra Sport 7DCT
|$23,500
|$22,900
|$600
Discuss: 2019 Hyundai Elantra's wild style starts at $17,100
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.