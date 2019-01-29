2019 Honda Passport priced just above the competition at $33,035

The Honda Passport may have one fewer row than the Pilot, but that doesn't mean it's going to be cheaper. In fact, it's a little more expensive than both the Pilot and the starting prices of its competitors.

The 2019 Honda Passport will start at $33,035 (including destination) for the base Sport trim with front-wheel drive. Standard equipment on this model includes Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, in addition to LED headlights, keyless entry and three-zone automatic climate control. Adding all-wheel drive to this or any trim costs $1,900 more, except for the Elite trim, where it's standard.

This puts the Passport's price just a little above its primary competitors. The 2019 Chevy Blazer, for example, comes in at $29,995 including destination. The Ford Edge comes in underneath the Passport at $31,990, and the Nissan Murano also squeaks in at $32,315. At the extreme ends of the spectrum, the new Hyundai Santa Fe (née Santa Fe Sport) comes in at an affordable $26,480, while the Toyota 4Runner is more expensive than the Passport at $36,205.

Enlarge Image Honda

The Passport's $37,455 EX-L trim adds kit like leather seats, a power moonroof, power heated front seats and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Touring trim, which rings in at $40,325, gets even fancier with navigation, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, parking sensors, heated rear seats and ambient lighting.

At the tippy top of the Passport's range is the $44,725 Elite. All-wheel drive is standard here, and the trim also includes ventilated front seats, auto-dimming side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and a wireless device charger. It's still on the expensive side in the segment, but it closes the gap against cars like the $43,450 Ford Edge ST, $45,130 Nissan Murano Platinum and $43,895 Chevy Blazer Premier. The 4Runner's TRD Pro trim is still the price king at $47,710, though.

The 2019 Honda Passport goes on sale in early February. Be sure to head over and check out our first drive review to see why we call it "one of the strongest, most well-rounded entries in a growing segment."

