2019 Honda Insight on sale today, starts under $23,000

Honda's standalone replacement for the last-generation Civic Hybrid, the 2019 Insight, is a darn solid gas-sipper, and now you can finally buy one.

Honda announced today that the 2019 Insight is now on sale at dealerships nationwide. True to its Civic-based roots, it starts out pretty inexpensive -- a base Insight LX will set you back $22,830 (before $895 for destination), and its 151-horsepower hybrid powertrain will return 55 mpg city and 49 mpg highway. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, keyless start and the Honda Sensing suite of active and passive safety systems.

If you want a bit more tech, you can move up to the $24,060 Insight EX, which replaces its 5-inch basic infotainment system with an 8-inch setup that includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The fuel economy is the same, but moving up to the EX also nets you an eight-speaker sound system, keyless entry and Honda's LaneWatch passenger-side mirror camera.

The fancy folks in our midst will enjoy the range-topping Insight Touring, which costs $28,090. This trim adds leather seats, heated power front seats, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, rain-sensing wipers and a 10-speaker audio system that includes a subwoofer. Sadly, fuel economy is just a bit lower in this feature-laden model, with an EPA-estimated 51 mpg highway and 45 mpg city. Luxury always comes at a price.

