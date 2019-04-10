2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell arrives with tiny price hike, tiny range reduction

The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell is one of a small number of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles available in the US, and the latest model year is soon to hit dealers in California.

Honda on Wednesday announced that the 2019 Clarity Fuel Cell will land at dealers in California starting April 16. As with previous model years, the Clarity Fuel Cell is only available in California, likely owing in part to its position as one of the only states with a halfway-decent hydrogen infrastructure.

Only 12 dealers will offer the Clarity Fuel cell: Six in Southern California, five in the San Francisco Bay Area and one in Sacramento. Available only as a lease, the 2019 Clarity Fuel Cell will set buyers back $379 per month for 36 months, with a require down payment of $2,878. Both the lease price and down payment are $10 higher than the 2018 model. Customers are eligible for a $5,000 state-level rebate, too.

Enlarge Image Honda

The lease terms are actually pretty solid. In addition to getting 20,000 miles per year, lessees will also get up to $15,000 in hydrogen fuel, 24/7 roadside assistance and up to 21 days of luxury-vehicle rental access through Avis. Those of you in a hurry will be happy to learn that the Clarity Fuel Cell remains eligible for single-occupant access to the carpool lane.

Prior model years were given an EPA-estimated range of 366 miles, but for whatever reason, that figure has dropped to 360 miles for 2019. Yet, the EPA's MPGe ratings of 69 city and 67 highway from previous model years remain the same for 2019. Roadshow did not immediately receive a response from Honda when asked to clarify the range adjustment.

The Clarity Fuel Cell gets its motive force from a single electric motor that sends 174 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. On the tech front, the Clarity Fuel Cell sports Honda's Display Audio infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also rocks Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive driver aids that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Nothing has changed between model years, by the looks of it.