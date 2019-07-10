Great, the Honda Civic Type R is getting another price bump

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If there's one constant in the life of the Honda Civic Type R, it's price hikes. Whether it's the usual year-after-year bump or the dark, shameful art of dealer markups, the hottest Civic to ever grace our shores has grown more expensive over time. This week, it's happened yet again, and it's not even a model-year adjustment.

The Honda Civic Type R saw a $610 price adjustment this week, Cars Direct reports. Its base price went up $600, while its destination charge went up $10, bringing the car's after-destination price to $37,230 before taxes and title fees and all that good stuff. That also precludes any dealer markups, which continue to be spotted in the wild.

As Cars Direct points out, the Civic Type R's price has risen nearly $2,500 from when it first came out in 2017 with a starting price of $34,775. Mind you, it's still coming in below competitors like the Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Golf R, but it's closer to parity with the former, despite having two fewer driven wheels.

Updates to the Civic Type R have been limited. The 2018 model year saw a $200 price bump and no changes, despite rumors that Honda would release a base-variant Type R with fewer fancy trimmings. The 2019 model year came with a $1,000 price bump, but Honda also revised the interior by adjusting the steering wheel controls and throwing in a few extra physical buttons for the climate control and infotainment system.

Even with its higher starting price, the Civic Type R remains a proper performance bargain. That new price gets you the single Touring spec on offer, which includes LED headlights, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and three-mode adaptive dampers. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 puts out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent through the front wheels by way of a six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching downshifts. Every time we drive it, we can't get enough.