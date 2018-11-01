2019 Honda Civic Type R picks up new gray paint, more physical buttons

Honda first introduced the 2019 Civic by way of the basic sedan and coupe in September. Then, about a week ago, it rolled out the updated Si variants of both body styles. Now, it's time to finish off the lineup with the Civic Hatchback, including the Type R.

Honda has finally unveiled the 2019 Civic Hatchback and Type R. As with other variants of the 2019 Civic, the main updates hide inside -- namely, there are additional physical buttons for changing the fan speed and accessing various parts of the Display Audio infotainment system. The steering wheel controls have also been adjusted, and the electronic parking brake now has a little light that says when it's engaged. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on EX trims and up.

The 2019 Civic Hatchback starts at $21,450 for the LX trim with a CVT. A six-speed manual is only available on the Sport trim, which starts at $22,250, but you can price a five-door Civic up to $28,750 for the Sport Touring trim. All trims receive the same 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, but Sport and Sport Touring trims pack a 180-horsepower output, while the rest make do with 174.

Enlarge Image Honda

Honda also saw fit to give the Civic Hatchback lineup a big safety boost. All trims will receive Honda Sensing as standard equipment, which is a suite of safety systems that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

As for the Civic Type R, in addition to the slightly revised interior, there's also a new color on offer -- sonic gray pearl, which has been offered on other Civic Hatchback variants since its launch. I'm still of the belief that all Type Rs should be painted in championship white, but that's apparently way too hot of a take, so I'll instead say that more variety is welcome. The price is up this year to $35,700, a hefty bump of $1,000.

Honda says all 2019 Civic Hatchback variants, including the Type R, will go on sale at Honda dealerships on Saturday, Nov. 3. But, as always, it's wise to call ahead, because some dealers receive new cars later than others. Check out the table below for the full breakdown on Civic Hatchback pricing for 2019.

2019 Honda Civic Hatchback/Type R pricing Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net change LX $21,450 $20,950 $500 Sport 6MT $22,250 $21,750 $500 Sport CVT $23,050 $22,550 $500 EX $23,750 $23,250 $500 EX-L Navi $26,250 $25,750 $500 Sport Touring $28,750 $28,750 $0 Type R $35,700 $34,700 $1,000

