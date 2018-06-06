2019 GMC Sierra adds style with Elevation model

GMC

There will be a version of the 2019 GMC Sierra to suit every buyer and every conceivable taste. The latest version to be revealed is the Sierra Elevation, which is a more design-focused trim level for the all-new pickup truck. According to GMC, the truck, "conveys a youthful, athletic presence."

Built on a Sierra double-cab, the Elevation model goes for a monochromatic body-color look, with the door handles, bumpers and grille surrounded all painted to match one another. To provide some contrast, the grille insert, tow hooks, window trim and 20-inch wheels are painted black. LEDs are used for all the exterior lighting, including the foglights, with notable C-shaped running light elements in the headlights. Inside, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard.

The Sierra Elevation comes standard with the new turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four engine that will be offered in both the Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado; the engine is said to be lighter and more fuel efficient than the 4.3-liter V6 it replaces. Rated for 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, it's attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered. A 5.3-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic is optional, and next year GMC will offer the Sierra Elevation with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, too.

The 2019 GMC Sierra is all-new and offers as much as three inches more rear legroom than before, as well as upgraded engines and a new look on the outside. Its mechanical changes mostly mirror the upgrades applied to the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Along with the Elevation, GMC has also shown off the glitzy, highly equipped Sierra Denali, as well as the more rugged and off-road-ready Sierra AT4. All versions of the 2019 GMC Sierra, including this Elevation model, will be at dealers this fall.