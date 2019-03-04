2019 Geneva Motor Show preview: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, Honda and more

The Geneva Motor Show is an absolute blowout of an auto show. Automakers from around the world come together to show off not only new mass-market cars, but pie-in-the-sky hypercars and everything in between.

The 2019 show, which kicks off its two-day media blitz on Tuesday, appears to be no exception. While we've already seen a bit of what automakers have to offer, there are more than a few things that we've only seen in teasers or heard about from the rumor mill. Let's take a look at what we know so far, in alphabetical order. Don't worry -- the show has even more in store than what you see here.

Alpina B7

The BMW 7 Series is the automaker's flagship sedan, but the Alpina B7 takes everything about the standard one and turns the knobs up to 11. The 2020 Alpina B7 promises to absolutely punish the pavement beneath it, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 putting out 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to shove this sedan to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. The inside is absolutely loaded with both plush accommodations and tech, making it feel worth the lofty $142,695 price tag.

Alfa Romeo's new model

As of right now, Alfa Romeo has only said that it will introduce a new model in Geneva. While nothing else has been confirmed, we've heard that it's going to be a smaller crossover meant to slot beneath the Stelvio. Considering how hungry the market is for crossovers, this is a great way to get Alfas in more driveways, especially in the US.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain

Aston Martin Lagonda has something cool up its sleeve to one-up the brilliant concept that debuted in Geneva last year. From the teaser, we can surmise that the Lagonda All-Terrain will be a tall, sleek thing, rocking Lagonda's brilliant design language with an electric powertrain underneath.

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Audi plug-in hybrids

Audi is bringing an electrified posse to Switzerland. The automaker will introduce plug-in hybrid variants of the A6, A7, A8 and Q5. Using lithium-ion batteries, each is expected to have an all-electric range of 25 miles by European WLTP standards. The electric motor is tucked away in the transmission, while the battery is hidden under the body.

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept

The Q4 E-Tron Concept will likely preview a crossover "coupe" that will join the all-electric E-Tron lineup. It's unclear if Audi will also release a gas- or diesel-powered version, but the sketch Audi provided as a teaser looks pretty beefy either way. It should reach production in late 2020 or early 2021, by our estimates.

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi TT RS

The latest iteration of Audi's compact hot hatch packs even sharper looks than before, part of a wide-reaching refresh that covers the whole TT lineup. The RS in particular keeps its 2.5-liter I5, which puts out 394 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. But now, it has angrier bumpers and some mild changes to the interior.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

Say hello to the fastest SUV ever made. Just as it's done with its sedans in the past, Bentley gave its SUV some more hustle and slapped a Speed badge on there. The Bentayga Speed makes 626 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, it'll hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and it won't stop until it hits 190 mph. Of course, it's also a Bentley, so it's adorned with some of the fanciest kit you'll find anywhere in the industry. And because eventually one may need to stop, Bentley included what it says are the largest production brakes fitted to a vehicle. Yowza.

BMW X3 M and X4 M

BMW has finally seen fit to give its smaller crossovers the full M treatment. The X3 M and X4 M, in base trim, sport a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 good for 473 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. That said, folks can opt for a 503-hp output, if 473 isn't enough for whatever reason. They look cool, they sound cool and they'll probably hustle like no other.

Ferrari F8 Tributo

The 488 GTB is dead and gone, and in its place is this -- the F8 Tributo. Borrowing its hardcore aero-focused looks from the 812 Superfast and other new Ferraris, the F8 packs a 710-hp V8 engine just behind the driver, which is good for a 2.9-second sprint to 62 mph. It's more aerodynamically efficient, but it's also some 88 pounds lighter than before.

Ginetta's new supercar

It may not have a name, but Ginetta's new supercar speaks for itself. I mean, just look at its spec sheet -- its 6.0-liter V8 puts out 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to shove the thing to a 200-mph top speed. The thing looks like it was conceived, designed and built in a wind tunnel with all that aerodynamic trickery going on. It's wild.

Hispano Suiza Carmen

You can be forgiven for not being familiar with the name Hispano Suiza, as the long-dormant Spanish automaker has a lengthy and somewhat tortured history. That chronology will get an appropriately convoluted new chapter at the show, when not one, but two Hispano Suiza-badged models debut in Geneva. The convoluted part? They're being presented by two different manufacturers both claiming they have the right to exhume the long-dead marque. This company's Carmen electric supercar is arguably the more ambitious of the two. The product of the founder's great-grandson, it's an all-electric, carbon-fiber-chassis'd grand tourer promising 1,006 hp and a sub-3-second sprint to 62 mph. Based on the teaser photo, the $1.7 million coupe also looks like it could be quite a retrofuturistic showstopper.

Enlarge Image Hispano Suiza

Honda E Prototype

The Honda E Prototype is a near-production version of the Urban EV Concept that debuted in Frankfurt in 2017. Built on a dedicated rear-wheel-drive EV platform, the E Prototype promises seating for at least four, screens for at least a dozen and cuteness that cannot be measured. As a kick in the pants, though, this is likely to stay as a Europe-only vehicle when it reaches production.

Enlarge Image Honda

Hyundai Tucson N-Line

Hyundai recently introduced its N-Line trim, which offers the sporting looks of its hot-to-trot N cars without the added cost of the components that actually create said sport. The next vehicle in this lineup will be the compact Tucson SUV, which will receive its own sporty kit. While details are still scant, it wouldn't be obscene to expect a bunch of N-Line badging, red contrast stitching and bodywork that's slightly more aggressive than usual.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Italdesign's new concept

Italdesign's concept also lacks a name, but it makes up for it with style. This long, sleek two-door concept promises… something, we think, because Italdesign hasn't given us any specs yet. We don't have much longer to wait, but the teaser Italdesign put out should keep you waiting with bated breath. It's a looker.

Enlarge Image Italdesign

Jaguar XE

It's finally time for Jaguar's littlest sedan to get a refresh. The 2020 XE doesn't look too different on the outside, with major changes coming by way of in-car tech. The two-screen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system is now available, as is wireless device charging and a camera-based rearview mirror. The rotary shifter is gone, too, and I don't think anybody's going to miss it.

Kia's 21-screen EV concept

No, you didn't misread that headline. Kia's wild EV concept will pack 21 screens. Thankfully, it's not taking itself seriously: Kia said that the ludicrous quantity of screens is "a humorous riposte to the industry's current obsession with ever increasing dashboard screens." Considering how many automakers lack a sense of humor, this is actually a breath of fresh air. Bring 'em on.

Enlarge Image Kia

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

I doubt anyone was surprised when Lamborghini gave the Evo treatment to the Huracan's drop-top variant. After introducing the Huracan Evo coupe earlier, here's the convertible, offering the same 640-hp experience, but with more wind in your hair. Oh, and it'll hit 202 mph, too. They're expensive, though, starting at $287,400 in the US.

Mazda CX-4

Mazda originally showed off its first crossover "coupe" in China in 2016, but now, it's apparently time to jump into the European spotlight. The CX-4 will live between the CX-3 and CX-5 (duh), but it'll carry a unique style on the rear end that gives it a sleeker appearance. That will, of course, probably eat into cargo space, but fashion is pain.

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mercedes-AMG GLE53

Mercedes-Benz's venerable GLE-Class finally joins the straight-six club. Its 3.0-liter turbo I6 will put out an ample 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system capable of further boosting those numbers for brief periods of time. It also has some fat fender flares, because who doesn't like fat fender flares?

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV

Are we excited about an electric van? You're damn right we are. The Concept EQV will be an electric concept based around the new V-Class van, offering electric mobility to the working class. We're not sure what it'll look like, or how its electric powertrain will work, but we're stoked for it nevertheless.

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz's compact GLC receives a midcycle refresh that updates its look to align with other modern Mercs like the GLE. The GLC300's I4 gas engine is more powerful than before, while the interior gets treated with MBUX, the automaker's latest (and greatest) infotainment system. Expect this to arrive in the US later this year.

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Grand Edition

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class soldiers on year after year, and now there's a new special edition to keep this one fresh a little longer. Mercedes-Benz has added a Grand Edition trim to both the SL450 and the SL550. Only offered in gray, the trim level adds chrome and matte-aluminum metals, unique wheels and a whole lot of badges. The interior rocks brown leather and, as expected, more badges.

Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Final Edition

The Mercedes-Benz SLC roadster is finally disappearing back into the dust of the earth. The Final Edition model will make its debut in Geneva, signaling the end of this two-door compact sports car's run. We won't get them in the US until 2020, so there's plenty of time to lament the loss.

Mitsubishi ASX (Outlander Sport)

It might be called the ASX in Europe, but Mitsubishi has a new Outlander Sport up its sleeve for Geneva. The 2020 ASX debuts a sharper design first seen on the big-boy Outlander, with a bit of Eclipse Cross thrown into the mix for good measure. Inside, there's a new infotainment system that can play videos stored on USB drives while the car is stationary. Expect it to arrive in the US either later in 2019 or early in 2020.

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept

Mitsubishi's concept might have the weirdest name at the show. The Engelberg Tourer Concept promises rugged good looks with plenty of LEDs, while the powertrain promises silent electric propulsion. Not only will it give us an idea of how future Mitsubishis will look, it should give us more information about how they'll drive, too.

Enlarge Image Mitsubishi

Nissan IMQ Concept

Do you like concept cars with body panels so large that there's barely any room for windows? You're going to love the Nissan IMQ Concept. This likely-electrified SUV is light on specs at the moment, with Nissan only saying that the IMQ "embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway."

Enlarge Image Nissan

Peugeot 208

The Peugeot 208 is one of history's great hatches, and there's plenty to love about the new one. Not only is it utterly adorable, it now has an electric variant that can run up to 211 miles on a single charge (by European WLTP measurements). While Peugeot may be coming back to the US, it won't be doing so for a while, so if the 208 comes to the US, it'll likely be the generation after this one.

Piëch Automotive Mark Zero

This startup borrows its family name from former VW chairman Ferdinand Piëch, but this electric car is entirely the creation of this new company. Looking like a mix of an Aston Martin and a Porsche, the Mark Zero promises (according to reports) decent range and a low-ish curb weight. If it does make it to production, it should be a hoot.

Enlarge Image Piëch Automotive

Polestar 2

One of the most hotly anticipated cars of the show is the Polestar 2, the first dedicated EV from Volvo's spun-off performance arm. It promises about 275 miles of range by EPA measurements, a 408-hp electric motor and an interior that (unlike the Tesla Model 3) doesn't appear to be made by Fisher-Price. There's even an optional performance package.

Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet (992)

The 2020 Porsche 911 coupe -- the first of the 992 generation -- has already been unveiled, and we've seen it in person. But Porsche's only shown off the drop-top variant online. The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet will make its first appearance in Geneva, sporting a turbocharged flat-six that puts out 443 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. It'll be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the latter of which is a 10th of a second faster to 60 mph, arriving in 3.6 seconds versus the RWD's 3.7.

Puritalia Berlinetta

Random supercars are one of Geneva's staples. The Puritalia Berlinetta might not be a car you've heard of, but it's still pretty impressive -- or it should be. It's said to pack a V8 hybrid powertrain good for 965 hp, wrapped in full carbon-fiber bodywork. Only 150 will be made, so yes, it'll probably be quite expensive.

Enlarge Image Puritalia Automobili

Seat Minimo Concept

Even though it debuted at the phone show MWC in Barcelona, Seat's Minimo concept will also make an appearance in Geneva. This "quadricycle" promises tight urban handling, while a hot-swappable battery system means downtime is kept to a minimum. This is how Seat envisions the future of urban mobility. What do you think?

Smart Forease+ Concept

Building on the Forease concept that debuted last year, the Smart Forease+ concept packs a removable hard fabric roof, adding some versatility to its chopped-top appeal. It's pretty much the same concept as before, otherwise, although it adds a healthy dose of Nappa leather now that there's a roof to keep the rain out. It's fully electric, hinting at Smart's desire to move to battery-electric propulsion alone by 2020.

Subaru E-Boxer mild hybrids

There's always room for hybrids in a lineup. Subaru will prove this with its new E-Boxer lineup, which will feature mild hybrids that offer a bit more efficiency than a gas engine alone. We've already seen the Forester E-Boxer, but we're not sure what other models Subaru will also bring to Geneva.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept

Subaru's Viziv concepts are sharply styled previews of future Subaru design cues, and the Viziv Adrenaline keeps that theme alive. We've only seen a teaser, but it's tall and aggressive, perhaps hinting at a faster Forester or, even wilder, the return of a WRX or STI hatchback. Either way, we're excited.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Trek

Toyota has two new variants of the Corolla available in Europe. The GR Sport is an aggressive appearance package that only seeks to zhush up the hatchback and Touring Sports wagon variants of Toyota's best-selling passenger car. The Trek, on the other hand, takes the Touring Sports wagon and adds a little height mixed with a bit of body cladding, a la VW Alltrack, to great effect.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota Supra GT4 Concept

The Supra may already have footholds in racing series such as Japan's Super GT and America's NASCAR, but it's considering breaking into privateering with the GT4 Concept. It's not confirmed yet, but if it were, it'd be one of the more affordable ways to take Toyota's latest sports car to the track in an official manner.

VW Electric Dune Buggy Concept

Most of VW's Geneva presence will be rooted in reality, but there's always room for a fun concept. Case in point, VW's electric dune buggy concept, which looks like a modern take on a Meyers Manx. It's further proof that VW's upcoming MEB electric platform will be able to accommodate whatever wild idea VW throws at it.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

VW Passat

Volkswagen will show off wagon variants of its new Passat in Geneva. It'll pack a new "Travel Assist" semiautomated driving system, in addition to a new infotainment suite and other cool tech that we don't get on US-spec Passat sedans. If forbidden fruit is your favorite, you won't want to miss this one.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

VW T-Roc R

It's a hot hatch, just taller. The T-Roc R wields a 2.0-liter gas I4 good for 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It'll hit 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds, and 17-inch brakes should bring it to a stop in a hurry. When it reaches production, it'll be the top variant for the diminutive T-Roc, a small crossover that we don't get in the US.

VW Touareg V8 TDI

Neither TDI engines nor Touaregs exist in VW's US lineup anymore, which is why we came to Geneva to get our fill. The new VW Touareg V8 TDI uses an eight-cylinder oil-burner that produces a monstrous 664 lb-ft of torque. This two-row big boy can hit 62 miles an hour in just 4.9 seconds, which is impressive. It's also loaded with tech, if you can get your mind past that torque output.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen