2019 Frankfurt Motor Show preview: Debuts from BMW, Land Rover, VW and more

It might lack the all-out-vehicular-assault nature of the Geneva Motor Show , but definitely don't sleep on the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Taking place every other year (with Paris picking up the off years), this German auto show is thick with big-name reveals from around the world.

No matter what you're interested in, there's something for you in Frankfurt. Do you like electric race cars? Great. High-horsepower wagons? There's at least one of those, too. While there are still some debuts that haven't been confirmed, let's take a look at some of the vehicles to expect in Frankfurt this week.

Audi AI:Trail concept

Audi's onslaught of concepts that start with "AI" continues in Frankfurt with the AI:Trail concept.

As the name suggests, this concept will focus on off-roading. Its sharp features ride atop a body with some proper ground clearance, and the cabin itself appears to be mostly made of transparent materials. Like similar Audi concepts, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect some degree of autonomy, in addition to a battery-electric powertrain, but we'll gain some certainty following its Frankfurt debut.

Audi RS6 Avant

Many of Frankfurt's debuts aren't meant for the US, but the Audi RS6 Avant definitely is. Meant to compete against other high-power wagons like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and (long inhale) Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, the RS6 Avant packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, mild-hybrid V8. It'll send 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque through all four wheels, allowing the car to hit 62 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds.

The RS6 Avant is a sharp looker, with loads of heavy sculpting on just about every surface and one of the wildest diffusers we've seen on a station wagon. The interior is just as luxe as you'd expect, with plenty of tech and high-quality materials to enjoy.

BMW Alpina B3 Touring

Alpina made its name modifying BMWs to be more powerful and more luxurious than usual, and its latest creation is likely no exception.

The Alpina B3 Touring will be based on the latest generation of BMW's 3 Series station wagon. Expect a plusher interior, more power under the hood and, perhaps most importantly, Alpina's trademark multi-spoke wheels. Its chances in the US are slim, but holding out hope doesn't cost anything.

BMW X6

For several months, the BMW X5's shapelier sibling, the X6, still rocked last-generation looks. That changed in July with the debut of the 2020 X6, with updated styling and tech -- and a glowing grille. Frankfurt will mark the first time anyone's seen the utility vehicle in person.

The X6 was previewed before the show in one of the weirdest ways. BMW created a new X6 clad in Vantablack, the darkest pigment known to man, capable of absorbing 99% of visible light. The color managed to obscure just about every major crease in the body, not that we didn't already know what was under there.

Byton M-Byte

We first saw the concept that previewed the Byton M-Byte SUV in early 2018. Now, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, we should get our first glimpse of the electric utility vehicle in its production-ready form.

The M-Byte will come in one of two flavors. A rear-wheel-drive variant will sport 268 all-electric horsepower, while an all-wheel-drive variant will ratchet the output up to 470 horsepower. But, whereas many automakers are quick to use that power to create a sports-car-like feel, Byton's taking a different approach. We learned on an early prototype drive that the company is not interested in riding the ragged edge of performance, instead aiming for something comfortable and quiet.

Cupra Tavascan

This one comes from Cupra, the performance sub-brand of VW Group subsidiary Seat. The Tavascan concept is part crossover, part sports coupe, with some sharp styling that should preview future Cupra vehicles.

Like many other concepts, the Tavascan concept is electric. While we don't have too many details just yet, we do know it packs a 77-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that should be good for about 280 miles of range by European WLTP estimates. Two electric motors combine to send 302 horsepower to all four wheels. Best of all, it's built atop VW Group's modular MEB electric platform, which will underpin dozens of future electric vehicles.

Honda E

It's been a long time coming, but Frankfurt will mark the first time that we've seen Honda's electric E hatchback in production form.

Thankfully, not much has changed since the Honda E's thinly disguised "Prototype" version was shown in Geneva. It's still tiny, cute and electric, with cameras in place of side mirrors. Its rear-wheel drive platform doesn't pack the most power in its two trims (134 or 152 horsepower, both with 232 pound-feet of torque), and its 136-mile range estimate isn't the highest, but it should be a perfect choice for urbanites who want to go green.

Hyundai 45 Concept

We knew Hyundai would be getting weird again when it debuted the wildly styled Sonata. Now, its latest concept shows the Korean automaker is doubling down on polarizing looks.

The 45 concept is meant to simultaneously invoke past and future styling, the former coming by way of the first production Hyundai ever. It's blocky, but it's not bulky. We've only seen two teasers so far, but this electric concept has us excited to see the whole shebang on the floor in Frankfurt.

Hyundai i30 N Project C

The Hyundai i30 is better known in the US as the Elantra GT, and its latest iteration has us hoping that Hyundai will bring some more hot-hatch credentials to its Stateside sibling.

The i30 N Project C starts with a Hyundai i30 N hot hatch, with a few twists. The Project C will be lighter, thanks to the automaker's use of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic and lightweight alloy wheels. Expect more aerodynamics and perhaps a bit more power, although the i30 N's 271-horsepower output is already plenty. Only 600 will be built, all of which will go to those lucky Europeans.

Hyundai N electric race car

This one is still largely a mystery, but boy howdy, does its potential have us excited.

In early August, Hyundai teased a covered-up electric race car. The automaker claims it will open "a new chapter" in its history. We're not sure if it's a rally car, but the initial teaser did mention the World Rally Championship series, which would be pretty wild. Either way, we'll learn more once the cover comes off in Frankfurt this week.

Lamborghini Sian

It wouldn't be an auto show without a limited-edition exotic car, and at this year's Frankfurt show, it's Lamborghini's turn to get wild.

The Lamborghini Sian puts out 819 horsepower, most of which comes from a good old-fashioned V12 gas engine. But instead of a lithium-ion battery providing some electrification, the Sian uses a supercapacitor in conjunction with a 34-horsepower electric motor. The automaker claims that the supercapacitor can charge and discharge faster than a typical battery, helping the Sian reach 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds, making it the quickest Lamborghini of all time. Color us excited for this one.

Land Rover Defender

Previous iterations of the Defender were limited to non-US markets, but not anymore. This new Defender will once again go on sale in the US, following a multi-decade disappearance.

While the automaker hasn't divulged many (or any) details about its upcoming SUV, we've seen a whole bunch of camouflaged teasers. Expect the usual bulky good looks, albeit adapted to match the latest Land Rover design language. It'll be eminently capable off-road, like every other Land Rover, as evidenced by a series of dune-tackling pictures from early August.

Mercedes-AMG GLB35

The Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV revives the rectilinear styling that made the last-generation GLK-Class such a pretty car. Sure, things have been smoothed over, but it's nice to see styling that isn't just another cookie-cutter design, since so many Mercedes SUVs now look alike.

In GLB35 form, it becomes a tiny little rocket ship. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 puts out 305 horsepower, which is sent through all four wheels. Like every other new Mercedes-Benz vehicle, it's positively loaded with tech, including the latest MBUX infotainment system. And, perhaps best of all, it will make its way to the US in late 2020.

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is a curvier, less capacious version of the GLE-Class SUV. We've already seen the mild-hybrid GLE53 in long-roof SUV form, and now, we'll get to take a look at the Coupe variant of this green-themed hustle-mobile.

Under the GLE53 Coupe's hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 gas engine putting out 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, augmented by an electric motor that can produce an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet. An air suspension is standard, adding up to 2.2 inches of ride height on demand. It should go on sale in the US by the middle of 2020.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept

Mercedes has long promised an electric sedan along the same lines as the EQC electric crossover, and Frankfurt should provide us with our first look at it.

Mercedes will introduce a new EQ concept car in Frankfurt. Likely previewing the EQS electric luxury sedan (although it hasn't been confirmed), this concept shows us the next direction Mercedes' EQ electric sub-brand will head. With one SUV and one van now having debuted, EQ is only getting started.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Vans are cool and all, but electric vans? Even cooler.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQV electric van, which will make its public debut in Frankfurt. Its electric motor will produce 201 horsepower, while a 90-kWh battery should provide a WLTP-estimated range of 250 miles. DC fast charging will bring the battery up to 80% charge in under 45 minutes, and adjustable brake regeneration should help maximize its efficiency.

Mini Cooper SE

Like the EQV, the Mini Cooper SE had its digital debut a while ago, but Frankfurt will mark the first time anyone sees it in person.

The Mini Cooper SE uses a single electric motor on its front axle, producing 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Its 32.6-kWh battery is on the small side, giving it an estimated range of 146 to 168 miles by European estimates. Otherwise, it's basically a standard Mini Cooper hatchback. It's a bit of a compromise car, but it's better than nothing. Given its 2020 model year designation, it should be on sale soon.

Nissan Juke

While it won't be coming to the US, that doesn't mean we're not excited to take a look at Nissan's second-generation Juke, the compact crossover that launched a thousand competitors.

The new Nissan Juke is still plenty weird, but its looks have matured, coming closer to Nissan's global design language. It's only a little bigger than before, but it grew 20% more cargo capacity, which should resonate with families and frequent travelers. Under the hood is a turbocharged I3 engine, which mates to either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. I wouldn't hold out hope for a US debut, either, considering the Kicks is now Nissan's official entry-level crossover here.

Opel Corsa-e

The world's first electric rally car comes to us from PSA subsidiary Opel.

The Opel Corsa-e rally car uses a 50-kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 136 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque, which is the same output as the non-racing electric Corsa. Of course, it's otherwise been thoroughly modified for racing, sporting an integrated roll cage, underbody production, a fire extinguisher and not a single electronic driver aid. It will run in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, and each of the 15 cars being sold to customers will cost the equivalent of about $55,000.

Porsche Macan Turbo

Porsche loves a good trickle. When the refreshed Macan debuted, not all of its trims came along for the announcement. Now, a few months later, we're being treated to its latest freshened-up variant.

The Porsche Macan Turbo will make its in-person debut in Frankfurt. Power comes from Porsche's 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which in this instance produces 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, a 34-horsepower bump over the outgoing version. In addition to its newfound power, the Macan Turbo also picks up the same changes as the other members of the Macan lineup, including revised exterior aesthetics and a 10.9-inch touchscreen running the latest PCM infotainment system.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche's first all-electric sports car is here, and it's a good one.

Porsche unveiled the Taycan the week before Frankfurt, but the public will get its first look at the car at the show. Available in two trims, the Taycan will produce up to 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, enabling a sub-3-second sprint to 60 mph and a quarter-mile run in the high 10-second range. When the first examples come to the US later this year, expect a price tag no lower than $150,900, with the hotter Turbo S trim coming in at $185,000.

Smart EQ Fortwo, Forfour

Smart might not exist in the US any longer, but Daimler's diminutive subsidiary is still alive and kicking in Europe.

At the Frankfurt show, Smart will introduce the next-generation EQ Fortwo and EQ Forfour electric vehicles. In addition to some sharper looks, the interior ramps up the tech by way of an 8-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both cars will utilize a 17.6-kWh battery and an electric motor making 82 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque.

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen's first all-electric vehicle under its ID sub-brand will make its debut in Frankfurt.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated reveals at the show, we'll finally get to see what the ID 3 looks like without its funky camouflage attached. The automaker has already been collecting preorders -- a whole bunch of them, in fact. While we don't know any specs yet, its underlying MEB electric platform should provide competitive range and output, while the interior should be as technologically forward as any other brand-new VW.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

The convertible-crossover segment first reared its awkward head with the Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet, but it's taken off in recent years with creations like the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. In Frankfurt, we'll get yet another addition to this wacky little sub-segment.

The VW T-Roc Cabriolet is a two-door version of the T-Roc compact crossover, albeit without a fixed roof. Its soft top takes 9 seconds to open at speeds of up to 18 mph, and it will launch in Europe with two different engines -- a 1.0-liter I3, and a 1.5-liter I4. A manual transmission is standard, but a dual-clutch unit will also be available. This one will remain forbidden fruit, as the entire T-Roc lineup is not destined for Stateside sales.