2019 Ford Mustang has the 'Need for Green'

When an automaker releases a paint color called "Need for Green" ahead of such notable green-related holidays as St. Patrick's Day, tax day and 4/20, it's hard to figure out which jokes deserve priority.

Ford has unveiled its new "Need for Green" paint job for the 2019 Ford Mustang. It's, well, green -- not as dark as previous Mustang offerings, but not so bright that it would blend in with the near-neon colors that Dodge loves slapping on its Challenger.

The color will launch this summer as part of the 2019 Ford Mustang lineup.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford gave the 2018 Mustang a pretty hefty refresh, including a new front end and a configurable gauge cluster display, so it's likely that we won't see too many additional changes when the 2019 lineup launches.

That said, there are a few tricks up Big Blue Oval's sleeve for 2019. It will launch the Mustang Bullitt, a green (but a much darker green) tribute to the Steve McQueen movie of yore. It will also launch the Mustang California Special, which relies on some old-school aesthetic touches to revitalize a member of the Mustang lineup that has come and gone a few times since it first launched in 1968.