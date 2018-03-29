2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will cost you $47,495

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, which made its debut alongside the actual 1968 Mustang Fastback used in the classic Steve McQueen movie at the Detroit Auto Show, is now available for order at your local dealer. The limited-edition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film and will cost $47,495, including $900 for destination.

With a Mustang GT serving as the foundation, the Bullitt adds an open air intake, intake manifold from the Shelby GT350, larger throttle body, specific ECU calibrations and an active quad-tip exhaust system. The result is a 20-horsepower increase in output from the 5.0-liter V8 for a total of 480 ponies and 420 pound-feet of torque. The extra oomph also raises top speed 8 mph, to 163, over the standard GT.

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Visually, it features Torq-Thrust-inspired 19-inch five-spoke aluminum wheels in black with a polished lip cover red Brembo brake calipers and unique exterior touches, including a faux gas cap, chrome accents and no badges. Customers will be able to get their Bullitts with either a Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green paint job.

The cabin features only light alterations with some Bullitt badges and green accent stitching on the dash, door panels, center console and leather seats.

Ford hasn't announced exactly how many 2019 Mustang Bullitts they will build for the limited-edition run. However, interested parties may want to get their orders in sooner rather than later, just to be sure they get one when deliveries begin later this summer.