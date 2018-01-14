A few days ago, we predicted there might be a new Ford Mustang Bullitt unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show, and we were right.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a limited-edition car based on the Mustang GT, and it's being released in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic Steve McQueen film. It features Torq-Thrust-inspired 19-inch five-spoke aluminum wheels in black with a polished lip and several other unique exterior touches, including a faux gas cap and no badges.

The 2018 Bullitt Mustang differs from a standard GT in some other ways, as well. It features a six-speed manual with a white cue-ball shifter as its only transmission -- automatic buyers need not apply. It also packs all of the Mustang GT's Performance and Premium package options into one, and it has a few power adders for its 5.0-liter V8 engine, including a Shelby GT350 intake manifold, Open Air induction and 87mm throttle bodies. These changes are good for 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, with a top speed of 163 miles per hour.

There are only two color options for the Bullitt, Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black, and the rest of the options list is pretty short too. Buyers can choose to add black Recaro leather-trimmed seats, MagneRide suspension and the Bullitt Electronics Package, which includes navigation, memory settings for the seats and mirrors, upgraded audio system and Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2018 Bullitt was rolled out by none other than Steve McQueen's granddaughter, Molly McQueen, who also featured in a short film shot in the spirit of the movie's classic car chase. After a brief rundown of the tribute car's particulars, another short film was shown in which Molly was introduced to the actual Bullitt Mustang, a 1968 Mustang Fastback with a 390 cubic-inch engine and a four-speed manual gearbox. That car has been in possession of the same family since 1974 and hidden away from the public until now, when it was driven out from under the press stand and up the center aisle of Ford's booth to much fanfare.

Ford has yet to mention pricing, but we can expect to see the Bullitt hitting Ford dealers this summer.

