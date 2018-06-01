2019 Ford Fusion gets way more tech and a much bigger price tag

Here we are now (entertain us), six years after the introduction of the second-generation Ford Fusion, living in the shadow of Ford's plan to kill off all passenger cars but the Mustang and Focus Active, and for what might be its final year of production. Still, according to CarsDirect, Ford is raising the price on us. What gives, my dudes?

The 2019 Fusion S will only see a modest bump, just $645 more than last year's model. The Fusion SE goes up by $650 and will now start at $25,015 after destination fees. The Fusion Titanium jumps up by a not-insubstantial $3,870, but it's the range-topping Fusion Sport that makes us wince, with an increase of $6,190.

Yeah, the Fusion is way more expensive in top trim levels, but it's not an arbitrary price increase on behalf of the Blue Oval -- you're actually getting a bunch for your money. For starters, the amount of available safety equipment goes way up, thanks to the inclusion of Ford's Co-Pilot360, which includes all the safety hotness such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warning and a reverse camera.

While the price bumps may seem excessive, when you consider the increased standard equipment across the line, most of the models mean better value than in previous years. For example, the Titanium includes things like adaptive cruise and nav, among other things, and is still around $2,000 cheaper than if you'd added those options to the previous year's model.

CarsDirect is also quick to point out that the Fusion still manages to offer more features for less than its Japanese counterparts, like Camry and Accord. So, if you're lusting after a sweet sedan with good looks and mad-decent tech, the Fusion is a good option, and you better get one quick before it's naught but crossovers for everyone.