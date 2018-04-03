2019 Ford Focus teased ahead of April 10 debut

Some teasers tell you a lot. Others offer up next to nothing. Ford's teaser for its new Focus compact sedan is somewhere in the middle.

Ford announced via the teaser video above that it will debut the new Focus on April 10. The teaser offers some quick shots of the front and rear, as well as a wheel. The most I got from the video is that the headlights will have a new shape and a running-light pattern that looks like 50 percent of Volvo's "Thor's Hammer" running light design.

Some of its changes are likely to be borrowed from the new 2018 Fiesta, which we don't get here in the US. Those changes will likely focus on interior design -- namely, the tablet-style infotainment screen from the new Fiesta's redesigned dashboard.

What we know for sure came from a statement Ford issued about the next-gen Focus last June. It said production will begin in the second half of 2019, but that's likely for US-spec models and not other markets. They'll initially come from China, but European factories will eventually contribute to US Focus stock, as well.

Rumor has it that the next generation of Focus RS will pack an electrified powertrain north of 400 horsepower, but that's just a rumor for now. The current Focus RS didn't arrive until the tail end of the car's lifespan, so it's reasonable to expect the same with the next generation, as well. We'll have more for you on April 10, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow in the coming week.