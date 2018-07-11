Ford decided to keep the US Fiesta ST around for one more year

The Ford Fiesta ST is a car that was beloved by journalists and enthusiasts but proved to be a tough pill to swallow for many consumers, being that it was a $20,000+ Fiesta and lacked things like a backup camera. Ford initially decided to kill the FiST in North America as part of its war on all things not-SUV, but according to a recent Jalopnik article, it looks like everyone's favorite little hot hatch is getting a brief stay of execution.

Enlarge Image Ford

Now before you get your hopes up, the 2019 Ford Fiesta ST is identical to the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST. We're still not going to get the epic 3-cylinder terror that Ford is bestowing on the Europeans, but even in its 1.6-liter four-cylinder trim, it's one hell of a fun car thanks to its light weight, excellent chassis and awesome six-speed manual transmission.

The 2019 ST is also joined by a new ST Line trim level that will give all the spicy looks of the FiST but won't saddle buyers with the responsibility that comes with having almost 200 horsepower and more than 200 pound-feet of torque in a sub-3000K hatchback. That will run you just $18,500 including destination, which is significantly less than the full-fat ST's starting price of $22,215.

If you've been waiting, hemming and hawing over whether or not to buy a Fiesta ST, just do it. As a former owner of a 2014 model, I can say it was one of the most fun cars I've ever driven, and I deeply regret selling it. Live your best life, get a FiST before they're gone forever.