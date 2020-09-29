2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickups recalled for crummy welds

Enlarge Image Ford

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday, published Ford documents detailing a new recall for the 2019 F-Series Super Duty. Specifically, 9,628 F-250 and F-350 pickups will need to go back to the dealership for a check-up.

According to the documents, the thousands of pickups might feature a poor weld job for the wheel end yoke that's supposed to attach to the axle tube end. Ford said the inadequate weld job may affect both trucks' steering behavior. Drivers could experience pulling to the left or right, improper steering wheel alignment and even a change in steering sensitivity that can increase the risk of a crash. The problem affects F-250 and F-350 models in both single- and dual-wheel variants. All affected models are 4x4 variants as well, the documents said.

Once owners take their trucks to the dealer, a technician will inspect the vehicle for the inaccurate weld. If they find it, Ford will replace the axle assembly at no cost to owners. If you own one of the affected F-Series pickups, look for mailed notices for the recall to hit your mailbox starting Nov. 9.