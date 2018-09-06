Fiat's 124 Spider gets appearance packages, not much else, for 2019

It's a good day if you're a Fiat fan because the 124 Spider is getting a couple of minor upgrades that could make a big difference to how your car looks, and if you're an Abarth owner, how it sounds.

"With iconic Italian styling and segment-exclusive turbo power, the Fiat 124 Spider offers the ultimate top-down, fun-to-drive experience," Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands for FCA North America, said in a statement. "For 2019, we're offering new custom options that will stand out on the road and at the track."

Fiat 124 Spider Classica and Lusso models can now be had with a couple of fancy-looking racing stripes in several color combinations. First, the Double Rally Stripe is available for just $295 of your hard-earned dollars and comes in either white or red. If you want something a little different, you can instead go for the Retro Stripe, which is available in white/gray or red/gray combinations.

Stripes are all well and good, but it's with the Abarth model that things get more exciting. The Abarth versions of modern Fiats have been showered with praise over the sheer silliness and exuberance of their exhaust notes. Now the Spider Abarth gets an even more over-the-top exhaust growl courtesy of the $995 Record Monza exhaust.

The system is made of stainless steel and features a built-in diverter valve with smart controls that change the volume and pitch of the sound based on engine load and rpm. Oh, and it looks cool, too.

Next the Abarth can be optioned with the new Veleno appearance package. Veleno apparently means poison and much like the girl in Bell Biv DeVoe's hit song of same name, it's worth singing about. The package costs $495 and comes with red mirror caps, red front lip and a red tow hook. Inside you get new floor mats and foot rest. The Veleno pack is available with four exterior colors: Puro White, Brillante White, Forte Black and Chiaro Silver.