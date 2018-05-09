2019 Dodge Charger teases its fresh face

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge is rolling out refreshed versions of both the Charger and Challenger for the 2019 model year. We've already seen a bit of the Challenger's hood, and now it's time for the Charger to enter the spotlight.

Dodge threw out a teaser for the 2019 Charger today. The teaser focuses on the car's front end -- specifically, its grille, which Dodge claims is all new and better accentuates the car's width.

The most obvious addition is a new air inlet duct directly next to the headlight. Requiring more air likely means that the new Charger and Challenger Hellcat will feature a boost above their current 707-horsepower output. After all, Dodge wouldn't wait four years to add more inlets if the cars needed them immediately. That's a good sign that this new breed of Hellcat will be even more exciting.

Beyond that, nobody's quite sure what to expect. The Dodge Demon was available for a single model year only, so perhaps some of its kit will make its way to the perennial Hellcat lineup. Dodge promises we'll learn more this summer, which means we probably won't face 14 straight weeks of teasers like we did for the Demon. Thank goodness.