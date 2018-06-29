After debuting at this year's Detroit Auto Show, Chevrolet has finally seen fit to tell us how much its all-new 2019 Silverado pickup will cost.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will start at $29,795, which includes a $1,495 destination charge and is $400 cheaper than last year's equivalent truck. This is a proper base model, with a regular cab, a long bed and rear-wheel drive. The standard engine is Chevrolet's 285-horsepower, 305-pound-foot 4.3-liter V6, which comes mated to a six-speed automatic. It's good for up to 8,000 pounds of towing or 2,500 pounds of payload.

Chevy's 5.3-liter V8 is available on this trim, as well. It puts out 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, enabling towing up to 11,000 pounds and payload up to 2,430 pounds.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The 4.3-liter V6 is also standard on the Custom and Custom Trail Boss trims. These two trims, and all the trims above them, are available with either a double cab and a standard bed or a crew cab and a short bed. The Custom starts at $36,095, while the 4WD-only Custom Trail Boss starts at $40,995.

If you want a 2019 Silverado with Chevrolet's new 2.7-liter turbocharged I4, it's first available on the LT trim, as well as the sportier RST trim above that. It's a mighty little guy, with an output of 310 horsepower and 348 torques, and it mates to an eight-speed automatic. It'll tow up to 7,200 pounds and haul up to 2,280. The LT starts at $38,395 (a $700 price drop over last year), and the RST will set you back $40,295. The 5.3-liter V8 is available here, as well, as is Chevrolet's new 3.0-liter I6 diesel engine. Output and towing figures for the diesel are still TBA.

That 5.3-liter V8 is standard equipment on the next two trims, the $47,395 LT Trail Boss (4WD only) and the $44,495 LTZ. In fact, that's the only engine you can slam into the LT Trail Boss. The LTZ, on the other hand, can wield the 5.3-liter V8, the 3.0-liter diesel I6 or Chevrolet's 6.2-liter V8. The 6.2 is the big boy, offering 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet with up to 12,200 pounds of towing capacity.

Once you move up to the range-topping Silverado High Country, the 6.2-liter V8 becomes standard. It's the fanciest, most expensive Silverado you can buy, with a starting price of $54,495, about $1,000 more than the last generation. It's also the only Silverado that is offered solely with a crew cab and short bed. You can get the diesel if you want, though.

Check out our preview of the 2019 Silverado if you want all the details about what makes this new pickup better than the last one. Otherwise, you can check out full pricing below.