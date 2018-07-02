2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring freshens up the look a bit

In 2016, Buick saw fit to update its Cascada convertible with a sporty-looking Sport Touring trim. Now, Buick will apply the same formula to its LaCrosse full-size sedan.

Buick announced today that the 2019 LaCrosse lineup will expand by one, with the introduction of a new Sport Touring trim. It gives the sedan a dash of monochrome, thanks to a body-color grille surround and side vents -- they're chrome on all the other models.

Enlarge Image Buick

The new look also includes a small rear spoiler, a black mesh grille, 19-inch silver alloy wheels and "ST" badging on the trunk lid. That last bit will be sure to enrage Ford Focus ST and Fiesta ST drivers, so if you have friends who drive those, be sure to share this story with them.

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse ST is positioned between the Premium and range-topping Avenir trims. Thus, it ditches the base model's I4 in favor of a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 310 horsepower and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. While other V6 trims are available with all-wheel drive, the LaCrosse ST is a FWD-only affair, which seems like a strange omission.

Thankfully, you can still throw a few options packages its way. You can add rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring with the Driver Confidence Package I, or a panoramic moonroof and rear power sunshade with the Sun and Shade Package. The Sights and Sounds package will add navigation to your 8-inch infotainment system, along with adding Bose premium audio and HD radio capability. You can get it in one of five colors -- black, gray, red, silver or white.

Pricing on the 2019 Buick LaCrosse ST starts at $40,295, and that includes $925 in destination charges. It'll hit dealerships later this summer.