2019 BMW X7 teased ahead of October debut

We know the BMW X7 is coming soon, and it's likely to make its public debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, but we're still not too sure what it looks like. A new teaser from BMW helps clear some of that up.

BMW put out a teaser for the new X7 three-row SUV on its US Facebook page. The teaser offers a pretty good look at the X7's front end. If you're familiar with the 2019 X5 or any other new BMW, you'll find plenty of familiar design staples, like massive "kidney" grilles and thin headlights. It strikes a commanding pose, which makes sense, because it's a big boy.

The look is almost exactly the same as a leaked patent rendering that surfaced in early August. The rendering, which came from Brazil's national patent office, shows a design pretty similar to the new X5, albeit with more junk in the trunk to accommodate the X7's full third row. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see if the rendering perfectly matches the production version, though.

Thankfully, we don't have much longer to wait. The Drive reports that BMW will unveil the X7 some time in October, and BMW confirmed it, although neither offered up a specific date, merely pegging the debut in "mid-October." Considering we're smack dab in the middle of October right now, it shouldn't be much longer before this thing breaks cover once and for all.

Even though we've never seen the body uncovered, I've already driven the X7. I went to South Carolina in May to take a drive in a prototype version, and I was impressed with just how much of a split personality it offered. It was a serene, comfortable cruiser until I moved it into Sport mode, which woke the SUV up and provided for some fun driving dynamics.