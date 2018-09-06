2019 Audi Q8 starts at $67,400, right about where Q7 leaves off

The Audi Q7 has long stood at the top of Audi's SUV lineup, but now, there's a new flagship in town. And just as one would expect from a posh, tech-rich SUV like the 2019 Audi Q8, it carries a price tag to match.

The 2019 Audi Q8 will start at $67,400, not including $995 for destination and delivery, when it goes on sale later this year. That will net you the base Premium trim, and while it's a base trim, it's still loaded with fancy appointments like LED headlights, adaptive dampers, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and leather seats. This pricing means the Q8 starts where the Q7 leaves off -- the most expensive 2018 Q7 is the $65,400 Prestige trim.

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

On the tech front, its standard MMI infotainment system has two screens on the center stack (10.1 inches and 8.6), in addition to a 12.3-inch screen that stands in for a traditional gauge cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come along for the ride, as does automatic emergency braking.

All three trims of Q8 get the same powertrain. Motive force comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that puts out 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to an automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. All Q8s are also equipped with Audi's new 48-volt mild hybrid system, which permits extended stop-start functionality and extended engine-off coasting at highway speeds.

Of course, if you're willing to pony up more dough, Audi will gladly take it. Slip into either the $71,400 Premium Plus or $76,550 Prestige trim, and you get access to a wider variety of creature comforts. You can deck the Q8 out with air suspension, wireless device charging, fancier leather, heated rear seats and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system if you like.

Moving up to higher trims will also offer up way more options for driver assistance and safety systems. Available tech to that end includes a hands-on, semi-autonomous adaptive cruise control system, a surround-view camera, traffic sign recognition and a blind spot monitor that can prevent you from opening the door into oncoming traffic or a cyclist.