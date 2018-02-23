2019 Audi A6 teases new look, new tech

Audi hasn't officially confirmed when its new 2019 A6 sedan will be unveiled, but a new teaser has us thinking it could happen as soon as early March.

The German automaker on Friday put out a quick teaser for its all-new A6, which many believe will debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The teaser doesn't give us much to work with. The grille looks closer to that of the new A7, and there's a fully digital gauge cluster hiding under the dash cowl. It will also have an A6 badge, which shouldn't be news to anybody.

Odds are, the A6 will share a great deal of its components with the 2019 Audi A7 hatchback. I wouldn't expect much different up front, but it's doubtful that the A6's taillights will be as wild as the A7's -- probably best to look at the A8 for guidance here.

The real meat and potatoes of the next-gen A6 will be the tech. The A7 features all sorts of whiz-bang features like individual driver profiles, autonomous parking capabilities, a whole lot of screens and a full complement of driver-assist systems.

Audi's new 48-volt mild hybrid system should also make an appearance. It uses a larger lithium-ion battery to allow the car to coast with the engine off at highway speeds and expand stop-start capability up to 14 mph. We'll find out for sure when the new A6 debuts... at some point.