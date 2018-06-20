2019 Audi A1 is a stylish subcompact with up to 200 HP

Audi

Audi's second-generation A1 Sportback subcompact arrives with an even bolder design than before. The new car grows 2.2 inches in length but is still pint-sized, measuring almost three inches shorter in length than a Honda Fit.

Though the old model wasn't exactly dull to behold, the new Audi A1's lines are sharper everywhere. As before, its fat, forward-angled C-pillar adds a lot of character, while all cut lines along the body sides are angled upward toward the rear of the car. Short overhangs add a touch of athleticism and three slits above the grille opening are meant to recall the look of the Audi Quattro rally car. Contrast-color roof choices are available and wheel sizes range from 15 to 18 inches.

Interior styling is equally bold, with a driver-focused dash that squeezes the optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster between large polygonal air vents. The center stack is canted toward the driver and features a 10.25-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system from the new Audi A8 as standard -- though with traditional physical climate controls below, rather than the A8's dual-screen arrangement. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard, as well as wireless phone charging and even a USB Type-C port for modern smartphones and tablets. Compared to the last A1, Audi says cargo space has increased by 2.3 cubic feet to as much as 38.5 cubic feet.

In terms of power, turbocharged engines will be offered in outputs from 95 to 200 horsepower, with both manual and dual-clutch transmissions on offer. Adaptive damping will be an option. Active-safety tech will include pre-collision warning and braking, full-speed adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go in traffic, lane-keep assist and self-parking. The A1 also adds a backup camera for the first time.

The new Audi A1 goes on sale in Europe this fall. It won't be coming to the US market, however, where the smallest Audis will remain the A3 and the Q3 crossover.